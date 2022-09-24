Diversified Trust Co Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 73.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Shares of CMI opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

