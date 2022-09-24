J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,747 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.