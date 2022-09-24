Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Holdings Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vector Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,249 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Vector Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Vector Group Announces Dividend

VGR stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.