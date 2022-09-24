Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 0.95. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.