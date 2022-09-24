Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.55 and a beta of 0.95. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.