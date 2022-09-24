Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.92 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

