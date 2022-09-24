Diversified Trust Co Has $308,000 Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Trading Up 0.3 %

SSTK opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

