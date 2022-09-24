Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.38. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.