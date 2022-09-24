Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $279,571.50.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $252.08 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $314.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.66 and a beta of 1.06.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

