Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 657,163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 2,024.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.