Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 657,163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,024.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

