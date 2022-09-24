Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 104.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Olin by 116.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 6.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 81.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.