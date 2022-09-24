Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 309,186 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.74% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $103,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,868,000 after purchasing an additional 155,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

