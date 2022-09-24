Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,769 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

