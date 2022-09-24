Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

TFC stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.