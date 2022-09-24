Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Purchases $59,997.04 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 69,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $59,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,259,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 77,062 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $63,961.46.

On Thursday, August 11th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $184,127.68.

MDRR opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

