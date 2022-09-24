Andrew P. Studdert Buys 5,500 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $364.46 million, a PE ratio of 280.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 575.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

