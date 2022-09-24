Paul J. Hastings Sells 6,126 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nkarta Price Performance
Nkarta stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.07. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
