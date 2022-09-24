Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells 50,686 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

