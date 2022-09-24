Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $73,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWBBP opened at $21.70 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.