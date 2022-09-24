NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. NIKE has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

