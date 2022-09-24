Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 24,033 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,146,000 after buying an additional 809,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,761,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,192,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -29.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

