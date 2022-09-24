Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

