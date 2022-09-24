State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.8 %

MGM stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

