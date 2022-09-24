Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

