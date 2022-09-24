State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.97 and a 200 day moving average of $175.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

