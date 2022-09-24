Bank of America Corp DE Has $110 Million Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.46% of Switch worth $110,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Switch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Switch by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 126,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Switch by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.92 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

