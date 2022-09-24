Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 117,421 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.36% of Woodward worth $107,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Woodward by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

