True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.91

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 32795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNT.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.82.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 81.37%.

(Get Rating)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.