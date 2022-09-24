Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.98

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

