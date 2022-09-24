JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.31

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 1295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 110,663 shares of company stock worth $1,410,544. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

