Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.44

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 81162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

