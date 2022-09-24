Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.76

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 2879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Materialise Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Materialise

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

