State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 234,146 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 124,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,629,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $159,782. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

