State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,830 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Diodes worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

