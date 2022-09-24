State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,480 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FormFactor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,192 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

