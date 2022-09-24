State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

