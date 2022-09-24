State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,560 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

DORM opened at $83.02 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

