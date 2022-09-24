State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.23 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.