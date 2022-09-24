Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.80.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.44. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

