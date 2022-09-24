State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Perficient worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $60.93 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

