State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.47 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

