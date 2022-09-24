Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,274 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,208,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Globus Medical

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

