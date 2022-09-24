Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $305.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.80.

NYSE:ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $256.20 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.44. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

