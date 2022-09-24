Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $3.90 Million in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 772,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Sunlight Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 89.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 198,788 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 26.3% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 244,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUNL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Sunlight Financial Trading Down 5.0 %

Sunlight Financial Profile

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $374.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.05. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.