Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

