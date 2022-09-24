Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.13% of Houlihan Lokey worth $124,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of HLI opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

