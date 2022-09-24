AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $167.91.

