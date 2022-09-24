State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Mattel by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.