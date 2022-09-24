AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $91,151,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 18,270.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after buying an additional 1,232,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 571.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,065,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 906,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

