Martin Capital Advisors LLP Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.69. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.47 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

