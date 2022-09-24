iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

